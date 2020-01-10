RUSH Drummer NEIL PEART Dead At 67; Had Been Battling Brain Cancer For Three Years

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock legends Rush, died Tuesday, January 7, in Santa Monica, California at age 67.

The cause was brain cancer, which he had been quietly battling for three years, according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Peart was widely considered one of the best drummers in rock history, with a flamboyant yet utterly precise style. He joined singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, and his virtuosic playing and literate lyrics - which drew on Ayn Rand and science fiction, among other influences - helped make Rush one of the key bands of the classic-rock era. A rigorous autodidact and a gifted writer, he was also the author of numerous books.

Rush finished their final tour in 2015; Peart was done with the road and eager to spend more time with his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Neil's family and friends. Tributes will be pouring in over the coming days.