RUSH - Formal Process To Name Lakeside Park Pavilion After Late Drummer NEIL PEART Has Begun

The formal process to name the Lakeside Park pavilion after legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart has begun, reports iHeartRadio.ca.

Before council can make the name official, they must first open up the naming process for public suggestions. Residents can submit their own ideas for a name for the pavilion through an online form on EngageSTC.ca until this Friday. After that, staff will put together a short list of finalists and then voting will take place from mid-to-late March. The final name will be presented to City Council next month.

Following the recent passing of Neil Peart, fans from across the globe will have an opportunity to gather and celebrate his legacy.

The event will be held in the late Mr. Peart’s hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario on May 16 at the Meridian Centre and is being coordinated in cooperation with the Peart family, Overtime Angels, Inc. - a registered 501(c)(3) charity - and the City of St. Catharines. Overtime Angels executives reached out to Agent-Producer George Roche of the event entertainment agency Booking House Inc. His team will be producing “A Night For Neil,” bringing together a wide array of production professionals, world-class musicians, and guest speakers to pay tribute to Neil’s life and career. The growing roster of artists and guest speakers will be announced in a subsequent release.

Lance Kasten, Vice President of Overtime Angels, Inc. explains, “The event will honour “The Professor” of words, lyricism and musicianship from a fan’s perspective. The outpouring of support for this event from across the globe has been tremendous.”

Speaking on behalf of Neil’s family, his parents, Glen and Betty Peart stated, “We are grateful for the team that Overtime Angels is assembling…we are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts.”

In addition to Overtime Angels, the charities chosen by the Peart Family as beneficiaries of this event are:

- St. Catharines Hospital and Walker Cancer Centre

- The Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario

- The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ontario

Tickets available here.

Neil Ellwood Peart was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on September 12, 1952, and raised in St. Catharines. He became the drummer and main lyricist for Rush in 1974 and spent more than four decades with the band. Along with his bandmates, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Neil was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1996. He passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after a more than three-year battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.