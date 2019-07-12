RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Adds Detroit Date To Big Beautiful Book Of Bass American Signings; St. Louis Sold Out
July 12, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Promoters have added a Detroit date to Rush vocalist / bassist / keyboardist Geddy Lee's U.S. Book Tour where he's signing copies of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass. Get your tickets fast as St. Louis has just sold out!
Dates:
July
14 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
15 - St. Louis, MO - Left Bank Books (Sold Out)
16 - Detroit, MI - Rock City
17 - Chicago, IL - Barnes & Noble
18 - Boston, MA - Brookline Booksmith
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Barnes & Noble
20 - Atlanta, GA - Acapella Books
The hosts for the Q&A will be previous Rush producers Nick Raskulinecz and Peter Collins.
One ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass for Geddy to personalize. Candid photos are permitted, but not while at the signing table. Geddy will not sign memorabilia or instruments - only the book.