RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass European Book Tour

European dates have been announced for Rush frontman Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass tour. Signings start next week in the UK, Netherlands and Germany. This European book signing tour is brought to you by Rush Backstage.

Dates:

June

8 - London, UK - Waterstones Piccadilly (signing, 4 PM)

10 - Manchester, UK - Blackwell’s @ International Anthony Burgess Foundation (Q&A hosted by Philip Wilding, signing, 7 PM/doors 6:30 PM)

12 - Glasgow, UK - Waterstones Glasgow Sauchiehall Street (signing, 5:30 PM)

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - ABC Amsterdam (6 PM)

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Sautter + Lackmann (signing, 4 PM)

Further details and ticket links here.

Note:

- One event ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass for Geddy to personalize.

- Limited spots available.

- All are signings, with exception of Manchester where there will be a Q&A in addition to a signing. Photographs are allowed from the signing line.

- Geddy will not sign memorabilia or guitars, only the book.