RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Announces New US Book Tour Dates; Guitarist ALEX LIFESON's "Minus 20" Painting At Auction To Benefit The Kidney Foundation Of Canada

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced four more dates where he will be signing copies of his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass book and giving fist bumps.

Dates:

November

1 - Seattle, WA - Third Place Books (5 PM)

2 - Denver, CO - Tattered Cover (5 PM)

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Changing Hands (4 PM)

4 - Austin, TX - Book People (5 PM)

Check out all event details and ticket links here.

In other Rush-related news...

“Winter is coming! Cold, dark and desolate, Minus 20 is a reflection on the current state of cold, dark and desolate fields everywhere”. - Alex Lifeson

The Brush Of Hope painting for 2019 by Alex Lifeson is titled, Minus 20. The paining is acrylic, signed, 10 x 14 x 1.5”.

Supporting Brush Of Hope for many years now, this is your opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind piece of art by Alex Lifeson.

All proceeds will go to support the valuable work of The Kidney Foundation Of Canada by allowing them to continue their patient services programs, education and awareness initiatives and life saving research. These programs and services enable them to improve the lives of the 1 in 10 Canadians who are living with or affected by kidney disease.

Bid on the original Minus 20 painting here.