RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE On 2015 Tour - "I Don't Think In Our Heart Of Hearts We Believed It Was The End; The Fans Sort Of Had That Sense And They Came Out"

Rush frontman Geddy Lee recently spoke with The Canadian Press, saying the band didn’t want to call its 2015 tour its last, even though it turned out that way. He also discusses his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass in the clip below.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass is a 408-page book that profiles his love of all things bass and his personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s. All editions of the new book are available for order at Rush Backstage now.

"It's not surprising that sooner or later I’d dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars." - Geddy Lee

Order the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass in three editions: Ultra Limited, Luxe Limited and Standard. The Ultra and Luxe Limited Editions are available only through Rush Backstage in limited quantities.

Ultra Limited Edition Exclusive $950

This leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 250 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The book comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. The book comes enclosed in a custom BBBofB silver tolex briefcase, reminiscent of certain guitar cases. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables across the world.

"Because we know many collectors will not want to take their books out of the shrinkwrap, we are also including a FREE copy of the Standard Edition book along with this ultra edition."

Included with this Ultra Limited Edition are the following items:

- Silver Tolex Case with secret compartment

- Behind-the-scenes Mini Booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

- Glossy photograph, signed by Geddy Lee (8’ x 9.5”)

- Printed Setlist from R40 Tour, with Geddy’s basses for each song

- Immaculately reproduced Vintage Fender Hang Tag

- Full set of Rotosound Swing Bass Strings (same gauge and scale as Geddy uses) in custom vintage style box

- Guitar polishing cloth with BBBofB Skull logo

- Free bonus BBBofB Standard Edition

Luxe Limited Edition $450

This Luxe Edition leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 900 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The edition also comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables around the world.

Included with this Luxe Limited Edition are the following items:

- Custom BBBofB fabric book bag

- Behind the scenes mini-booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

Standard Edition $75

The standard trade edition is a 408-page hardcover book showcasing Geddy Lee's impressive collection of personal bass guitars.