RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Pays Tribute To UFO Founder / Bassist PETE WAY - "A Funny, Energetic, Sweet Man And A Great Rock Bassist"

Iconic bass player Pete Way, founder of UFO, Waysted and, latterly, The Pete Way Band, died at 69 years of age on August 14th. He sustained life threatening injuries in an accident two months ago, but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries. His wife, Jenny, was at his side.

Rush frontman Geddy Lee paid tribute to Way over the weekend via Instagram. Check out his post below.

Pete Way was a much loved and highly regarded figure among rock fans, critics and fellow musicians alike. Best known for his work with UFO, Pete’s energetic live performances were at the heart of the band’s countless world tours. His melodic bass lines underpinned the catalogue of enduring rock classics upon which UFO’s reputation and legacy were founded.

Pete’s post UFO work included collaborating with “Fast” Eddie Clarke from Motörhead - the two putting together Fastway with Humble Pie drummer Jerry Shirley and bassist for his long time friend, Ozzy Osbourne. He then put together his own band Waysted.

Pete’s keen ear for song arrangements have also seen him serve as producer for popular hard rock acts such as Twisted Sister and the Cockney Rejects. Pete had recently finished a solo album, Walking On The Edge, with producer Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction amongst many more.) He had a biography published, A Fast Ride Out Of Here, in 2017 and an album, Amphetamine, which is currently out on Cargo Records.

Pete is survived by two daughters, Zowie and Charlotte and his younger brother, Neill.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Pete's family. R.I.P.