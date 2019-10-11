RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Pens Foreword For Upcoming Book, The Flyer Vault: 150 Years Of Toronto Concert History

Available October 26 via Dundurn, The Flyer Vault: 150 Years Of Toronto Concert History features a foreword by Geddy Lee, bringing the mass-followed Instagram account to life.

First it was an Instagram must-follow, now it's a book. From Duke Ellington to David Bowie to Daft Punk, Toronto has played host to many music legends, making its name as a major music destination in both Canada and the world.

Born from the popular Instagram account of the same name, The Flyer Vault runs the gamut of musical genres - from vaudeville to techno and everything in between - using Tate’s extensive collection of concert posters and flyers to illustrate the breadth of Toronto’s musical history.

Complementing the stunning visuals are stories highlighting iconic moments in legendary music venues across the city, including the Horseshoe Tavern, Massey Hall, The Rock Pile, the Edge, and many more.

As beautiful as it is informative, The Flyer Vault is a visual tour-de-force showcasing Torontos’ vast and venerable concert history.

Daniel Tate worked in the concert industry for several years before starting The Flyer Vault project in 2015. HIs efforts to chronicle Toronto’s live music history have been featured in the Globe and Mail, NOW, Vice, and on blogTO. He resides in Toronto.

Rob Bowman is a Grammy Award winner and professor of music at York University who has been writing about music for more than 40 years. His book Soulsville U.S.A.: The Story of Stax Records was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013. He lives in Toronto.

