RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Performs THE BEATLES' "Tomorrow Never Knows" With CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM In Toronto, Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On April 10th, Rush frontman Geddy Lee made a surprise on-stage appearance during the Claypool Lennon Delirium show - featuring Les Claypool (Primus) and Julian Lennon - in Toronto at the Danforth Music Hall. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Premier Guitar spoke with Geddy Lee over the phone as he relaxed at home in Toronto with his beloved Norwich Terriers. The conversation covered Lee’s passion for collecting and his new book Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, some of the rare instruments he’s now the custodian of, the challenges of Rush’s music, and what the future may hold for him as a player.

Asked if he knows what he's interested in doing next, Geddy reveals: "I’m afraid I don’t really have a plan at this stage. I don’t know where I’m headed musically. My attitude is that I’ve been part of an amazing collaboration with two guys that I have so much respect for and for so many years, and we were very purposeful in our time together. The book has been a very cool way for me to transition out of that scenario, and now I feel like I’m in a position to truly clear the deck and hit the reset button, and see what I have to say musically. I need to give myself time to experiment with that and see what comes out that I feel strong enough to be a worthy thing to do next. I have no idea where that’s going to take me.

"When I mess around at home, I’m sort of all over the map. But that’s also usually how a Rush album starts. I don’t imagine that whatever I do next will be drastically different, but because I have more guitars now, I’m playing more guitar in the studio and getting ideas that way. Stylistically speaking, I never felt like I was missing anything in the context of Rush because anything goes in that group. When I jam, I jam all over the place, but whether or not I’m going to follow it any one specific direction in the future, I have no idea. I never had any musical frustrations in Rush. It was a totally fulfilling experience for me."

Read the complete interview at Premier Guitar.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass is a 408-page book that profiles his love of all things bass and his personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s. All editions of the new book are available for order at Rush Backstage now.

"It's not surprising that sooner or later I’d dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars." - Geddy Lee

Order the Big Beautiful Book Of Bass in three editions: Ultra Limited, Luxe Limited and Standard. The Ultra and Luxe Limited Editions are available only through Rush Backstage in limited quantities.

Ultra Limited Edition Exclusive $950

This leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 250 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The book comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. The book comes enclosed in a custom BBBofB silver tolex briefcase, reminiscent of certain guitar cases. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables across the world.

"Because we know many collectors will not want to take their books out of the shrinkwrap, we are also including a FREE copy of the Standard Edition book along with this ultra edition."

Included with this Ultra Limited Edition are the following items:

- Silver Tolex Case with secret compartment

- Behind-the-scenes Mini Booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

- Glossy photograph, signed by Geddy Lee (8’ x 9.5”)

- Printed Setlist from R40 Tour, with Geddy’s basses for each song

- Immaculately reproduced Vintage Fender Hang Tag

- Full set of Rotosound Swing Bass Strings (same gauge and scale as Geddy uses) in custom vintage style box

- Guitar polishing cloth with BBBofB Skull logo

- Free bonus BBBofB Standard Edition

Luxe Limited Edition $450

This Luxe Edition leather-bound, 408-page hardcover book is hand numbered and limited to 900 copies, and signed by Geddy Lee. The edition also comes in a customized slipcase, which is exclusive to the limited editions. Immaculately printed and bound, this will be a handsome addition to coffee tables around the world.

Included with this Luxe Limited Edition are the following items:

- Custom BBBofB fabric book bag

- Behind the scenes mini-booklet

- Two custom Geddy Lee guitar picks from Dunlop

Standard Edition $75

The standard trade edition is a 408-page hardcover book showcasing Geddy Lee's impressive collection of personal bass guitars.