RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Schedules Toronto Book Signing Event; Tickets Available Today

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a book signing for Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, at IndigoSpirit at First Canadian Place in Toronto, ON (Canada) on Monday, December 17th at 12 noon.

Tickets will be available today, Thursday December 6th, at 10 AM, ET at www.indigo.ca/events.

The sale of the book (including ticket) and all details for the event can be found at www.indigo.ca/events and listed below:

- A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene

- Limit of 2 tickets per person

- Each Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass. The book will be provided at the event.

- Tickets are not available for purchase in-store

- Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband upon arrival at the store on the day of the event

- Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing lineup

- Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography

- Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed

Tickets will also be available at 10 AM at ticketscene.ca/events/22688.

You can pre-order Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass at Rush Backstage. Click here to learn more.

