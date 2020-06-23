RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Shares 50 Year-Old Photo Of Himself "From One Of My Very First Gigs Ever"

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has shared a blast from his past via Instagram. Check it out below.

Back in 2019, Lee spoke with Rolling Stone about his five favourite songs with distinctive bass parts. Following is an excerpt from Lee's rundown.

"What Is And What Should Never Be" - Led Zeppelin

Lee: "There are so many songs I could choose from Zep that feature profound but understated bass playing, but this one is my fave. The way John Paul Jones changes gear, holds down the heavy bottom and adds terrific melody throughout the song. He is such a fluid player and all-round musical talent."

"Crossroads" (Live) - Cream

Lee: "This is a classic and hugely influential rock / blues jam. Having seen Jack Bruce roam wildly up and down the neck of his Gibson EB3 in concert, I can testify that it not only made me want to play bass, but play bass in a rock trio. And the other two guys in Cream weren’t so bad either."

Read the complete interview here.