RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Signs Autographs At Edmonton-Area Costco Store; Bizarre Details Revealed
May 28, 2019, an hour ago
Rush frontman Geddy Lee is currently on the Canadian leg of his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour. On May 26, Geddy took part in a signing session at a Costco location in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Cassius Morris Show was on hand, and has issued a report detailing the Rush legend's "bizarre appearance". Check out the clip below:
Event tickets for Geddy's Canadian dates are available at Rush.com/geddylee.
Tour dates:
May
28 - Toronto, ON - Indigo Bay And Bloor (Signing 7 PM)
29 - Ottawa, ON - Centrepointe Theatre (Interview with Signing 7 PM)
June
1 - Richmond Hill, ON - Cosmofest (Signing 1 PM)
3 - Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts (Interview with Signing 7 PM)
4 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre (Interview with Signing 7 PM)
* Note that Geddy Lee will personalize & sign each BBBoB at the book signings but time will not permit signings of any Rush memorabilia.