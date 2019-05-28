RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Signs Autographs At Edmonton-Area Costco Store; Bizarre Details Revealed

Rush frontman Geddy Lee is currently on the Canadian leg of his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour. On May 26, Geddy took part in a signing session at a Costco location in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Cassius Morris Show was on hand, and has issued a report detailing the Rush legend's "bizarre appearance". Check out the clip below:

Event tickets for Geddy's Canadian dates are available at Rush.com/geddylee.

Tour dates:

May

28 - Toronto, ON - Indigo Bay And Bloor (Signing 7 PM)

29 - Ottawa, ON - Centrepointe Theatre (Interview with Signing 7 PM)

June

1 - Richmond Hill, ON - Cosmofest (Signing 1 PM)

3 - Oakville, ON - Oakville Centre For The Performing Arts (Interview with Signing 7 PM)

4 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre (Interview with Signing 7 PM)

* Note that Geddy Lee will personalize & sign each BBBoB at the book signings but time will not permit signings of any Rush memorabilia.