RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Talks Band's Longevity - "We Weren't Afraid To Laugh At Ourselves; We Really Were Very Close Friends"

Ultimate Classic Rock caught up with Rush frontman Geddy Lee and asked him about the secret to the band's longevity, a career that spanned five decades.

Lee: "That’s a hard question for me to answer. We always went our own way; we weren’t afraid to laugh at ourselves – that sense of humour was definitely something we made sure was present in our live shows. We really were very close friends. Alex (Lifeson / guitars) and I still are. I think that struck home with a lot of fans. People like to see long marriages and long relationships, people who work together without acrimony. Maintaining that civility and friendship, I think appealed to people because everyone wishes to be in that kind of situation."

Waddington’s charity auctions have announced a partnership with hard rock icons Rush featuring guitars donated and signed by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. All proceeds will directly benefit Ontario hospitality front-line workers through the Toronto Restaurant Workers Relief Fund; the Bartender’s Benevolent Fund; and independent Ontario restaurants through Savehospitality.ca.

The auction, which runs until October 7th, also features over 300 lots of exceptional wines and winery tours including highly sought-after wines donated from Ontario’s finest cellars, newly created blends in an historic cuvée, classified Bordeauxs, Fine Italians, Rhône wines, incredible experiences and so much more.

Not to be missed: the Château Latour 1945, 1982 and 1990 and tour, tasting, and lunch at the Château; a vertical of Penfolds Grange with a personalized visit to the winery; and the four Barrels of Cuvée from the Heart from Ontario’s Thomas Bachelder – created with the help of over 30 Ontario winemakers to support our Ontario’s hospitality industry. All lots include a restaurant gift certificate.