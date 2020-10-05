RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Talks Band's Longevity - "We Weren't Afraid To Laugh At Ourselves; We Really Were Very Close Friends"
October 5, 2020, an hour ago
Ultimate Classic Rock caught up with Rush frontman Geddy Lee and asked him about the secret to the band's longevity, a career that spanned five decades.
Lee: "That’s a hard question for me to answer. We always went our own way; we weren’t afraid to laugh at ourselves – that sense of humour was definitely something we made sure was present in our live shows. We really were very close friends. Alex (Lifeson / guitars) and I still are. I think that struck home with a lot of fans. People like to see long marriages and long relationships, people who work together without acrimony. Maintaining that civility and friendship, I think appealed to people because everyone wishes to be in that kind of situation."
Waddington’s charity auctions have announced a partnership with hard rock icons Rush featuring guitars donated and signed by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. All proceeds will directly benefit Ontario hospitality front-line workers through the Toronto Restaurant Workers Relief Fund; the Bartender’s Benevolent Fund; and independent Ontario restaurants through Savehospitality.ca.
The auction, which runs until October 7th, also features over 300 lots of exceptional wines and winery tours including highly sought-after wines donated from Ontario’s finest cellars, newly created blends in an historic cuvée, classified Bordeauxs, Fine Italians, Rhône wines, incredible experiences and so much more.
Not to be missed: the Château Latour 1945, 1982 and 1990 and tour, tasting, and lunch at the Château; a vertical of Penfolds Grange with a personalized visit to the winery; and the four Barrels of Cuvée from the Heart from Ontario’s Thomas Bachelder – created with the help of over 30 Ontario winemakers to support our Ontario’s hospitality industry. All lots include a restaurant gift certificate.