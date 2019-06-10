RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE Talks Big Beautiful Book Of Bass At Oakville Center For Performing Arts; Video Of Entire Presentation / Q&A Available

On June 3rd, Rush frontman Geddy Lee appeared at the Oakville Center For Performing Arts in Oakville, Ontario to talk about his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass. The full recording of the talk and the Q&A session is available below.

European dates have been announced for Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass tour. Signings start in the UK, Netherlands and Germany. This European book signing tour is brought to you by Rush Backstage.

Dates:

June

10 - Manchester, UK - Blackwell’s @ International Anthony Burgess Foundation (Q&A hosted by Philip Wilding, signing, 7 PM/doors 6:30 PM)

12 - Glasgow, UK - Waterstones Glasgow Sauchiehall Street (signing, 5:30 PM)

13 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - ABC Amsterdam (6 PM)

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Sautter + Lackmann (signing, 4 PM)

Further details and ticket links here.

Note:

- One event ticket grants you admission and one copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass for Geddy to personalize.

- Limited spots available.

- All are signings, with exception of Manchester where there will be a Q&A in addition to a signing. Photographs are allowed from the signing line.

- Geddy will not sign memorabilia or guitars, only the book.