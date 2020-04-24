RUSH Frontman GEDDY LEE To Join Star-Studded Line-Up For Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble Benefit Show This Sunday

According to Global News, more than four dozen big-name Canadians have signed on for Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. Airing commercial-free across all markets on Sunday, April 26th at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. NT, as well as hundreds of platforms, Canadian artists, activists, actors and athletes will share their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to front-line workers combatting COVID-19 during the 90-minute show.

Participants include Geddy Lee, Mike Myers, Avril Lavigne, Ryan Reynolds, Walk Off The Earth, Russell Peters, Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, David Foster,Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain and many more.

Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio and streaming platforms donate their airtime for the 90-minute, commercial-free presentation. Check local listings.