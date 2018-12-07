RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Jams With KIM MITCHELL At Andy Kim Christmas Concert; Fan-Filmed Video

The 14th annual Andy Kim Christmas in support of CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) Gifts Of Light took place December 5th at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on the Exhibition Grounds in Toronto, Ontario.

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson joined Kim Mitchell on stage to perform the Max Webster songs "Lager & Ale", as well as their 1980 Rush collaboration "Battle Scar" as seen in this fan-filmed video (thanks RushIsABand).

 



