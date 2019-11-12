RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON - Limited Edition "Self Portrait 2" Signed Print Available

The Kidney Foundation Of Canada is offering another round of exclusive limited edition prints by Rush guitarist, Alex LIfeson. Only 125 prints have been made of "Self Portrait 2".

Alex Lifeson is a music legend. He is also an incredible visual artist. This is a rare opportunity to own one of his paintings at a very reasonable cost. Alex's original paintings regularly sell for thousands of dollars. He has been a regular contributor of original art to The Kidney Foundation Of Canada's A Brush Of Hope project, where he receives hundreds of bids on his work.

Each print is numbered and Alex Lifeson has personally signed each individual print. The print is on high quality, heavy stock, acid free paper. In addition, each print comes with a certificate of authenticity, signed by the Executive Director of the Atlantic Branch of The Kidney Foundation Of Canada, confirming that the print you have purchased is one of only 125. The certificate also shows the print number (eg. Print No. 33 Limited Edition of 125). The certificate is printed on linen paper, making it ideal for framing with the art print or for displaying on its own.

Further details here.