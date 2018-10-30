RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Performs Band Classics With Former CHICAGO Bassist JASON SCHEFF; Video

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson took part in the 11th annual Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic's All-Star Concert to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, CA on Sunday, October 28th.

Video footage of Lifeson performing the Rush classics "Freewill", "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Limelight" with former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff, courtesy of California Rock News, can be seen below:

The Polaris Music Prize -a not-for-profit organization that annually honours and rewards artists who produce Canadian music albums of distinction - has selected Rush’s 2112 to receive Heritage Prize designation. This is the band’s second album to receive such a designation.

“Congratulations to all the winning artists. You’ve created important memorable recordings that have had a lasting impact on the musical landscape. I have tremendous appreciation for the work that has gone into creating these timeless albums,” said Gary Slaight, President and CEO of Slaight Communications.

“Re:Sound is honoured to be part of the Polaris Heritage Prize for a second straight year,” said Ian MacKay, Re:Sound’s president. “Each of these albums speaks to the strong and long lasting effect of music. Spanning over four distinct eras and across all genres, the Heritage Prize is a testament to Canada’s best and reminds us why we passionately do the work we do to help ensure a thriving and sustainable music industry in Canada. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!”

“Our Heritage Prize jurors listened to dozens of classic Canadian albums and tried to imagine which ones would have made it onto a short list in the four pre-Polaris eras,” said Mary Dickie, the Heritage Prize jury foreperson. “They weighed innovation, musicianship, lasting influence and general brilliance and came up with this list of outstanding albums that reflect the remarkable diversity and genius of Canadian musicians. Thanks to all the winners for your timeless work.”

The winners of the 2018 Slaight Family Polaris Heritage Prize:

1960-1975

Public: Neil Young – Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Jury: Jean-Pierre Ferland - Jaune

1976 – 1985

Public: Rush - 2112

Jury: Bruce Cockburn – Stealing Fire

1986-1995

Public: Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pill

Jury: Dream Warriors – And Now the Legacy Begins

1996-2005

Public: Broken Social Scene – You Forgot It In People

Jury: Kid Koala - Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

The Polaris Podcast explores the rich and intriguing stories behind these albums and is available via iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other distributors.

