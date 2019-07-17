RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON Presents Lerxst Omega Signature Amplifier; Demo Video

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson commissioned the amp gurus at Mojotone to build him a tour-worthy re-creation of a legendary, 50-watt amp head from across the pond.

The Lerxst Omega boasts all the same features as its silver-trimmed predecessor, including a 3-band EQ, two footswitchable channels, a Rhythm Clip mode, and a serial effects loop. The Lerxst Omega is top-shelf all the way, with high-end components like Mojotone Dijon caps, Heyboer transformers, CTS pots, and JJ tubes. Handwired in Burgaw, North Carolina, the Lerxst Omega delivers the full gamut of classic British tones.

This Lerxst Omega has been hand-signed by Alex himself and includes a custom serial number plate and certificate of authenticity - and you can only get these autographed versions at Sweetwater. There's only 100 of these available, and they won't last long, so order yours today.