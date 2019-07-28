RUSH Jigsaw Puzzles To Be Released In September; Now Available For Pre-Order

Four Rush album covers have been made into jigsaw puzzles courtesy of UK-based Zee Productions. Fly By Night, A Farewell To Kings, Permanent Waves and Moving Pictures will be available as 500-piece puzzles on September 20th. They come in a vinyl box set sized box, perfect to fit alongside your vinyl collection.

Pre-ordering is available via PlasticHead.com.

Geddy Lee recently guested on Meltdown to discuss his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, life after Rush, and the highs and lows of the band's career.

Lee: "For me, the last few tours we did, I don't think we've ever played as well. I don't think we've ever had such a complete and versatile list of songs that we played on stage. So for me, the last, I would say three or four tours, were really magical. We were playing well, we had a great combination of songs and visual effects. It was a great period."