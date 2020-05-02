RUSH – Last Chance To Buy NEIL PEART Charity Craft Beer From Carton Brewing

Last month, Carton Brewing of Atlantic Highlands, NJ unveiled the lime-lighted Canadian lager Pronounced Pier-T, and fans have one last chance to try the memorial brew, according to the Asbury Park Press. The product was sold for $21.12 per four-pack and raised $7,000, which the Atlantic Highlands brewery donated to Rutgers University in Peart's name for research into glioblastoma, the type of brain cancer Peart had been diagnosed with.

Neil Peart passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, after a more than three-year battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Carton Brewing co-founder Augie Carton announced yesterday (Friday, May 1st), that Pronounced Pier-T has returned for one final run.

It's available for purchase online to be picked up at the brewery's East Washington Avenue tasting room or for delivery within New Jersey. To order Pronounced Pier-T and for more information, click here.

Carton Brewing is also selling a T-shirt inspired by the art on the Prounounced Pier-T cans for $30 at this location.