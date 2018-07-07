RUSH - Lost In Vegas React To "2112" - "Rush Is One Of The Best Bands I Have Ever Heard; They Deserve The Stature That They Have""

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, they take on the epic Rush classic, "2112", from the album of the same name.

2112 proved to be Rush's commercial breakthrough and remains one of their most popular albums. Due to popular demand, a special run of 2112 is being made available exclusively via Rush Backstage. Whether a new fan or a completist, 2112 is available for the first time on coloured vinyl.

This release is manufactured on limited edition opaque blue 180-gram vinyl, features the 2015 remaster by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Mastering Studio and a "red star of the federation" hologram in Side 2 run-out groove.

Only 5,000 copies are available worldwide. And for a limited time while quantities last, order this title from Rush Backstage and receive a bonus 2112 Keychain. For full details, visit Rush Backstage.