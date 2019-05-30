RUSH - Lost In Vegas React To "La Villa Strangiato": "Lies.... There Are Eight People In This Band"

Lost In Vegas hosts Ryan and George have posted a new episode of their newly launched podcast, offering up their unboased reactions to the classic Rush instrumental "La Villa Strangiato".

Lost In Vegas - who came to BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson and have made a name in the metal community for their unbiased reactions - recently launched their official podcast. In the clip below, they discuss why they decided to venture into creating a podcast along with channel updates, format changes and future plans.

Watch for announcements via the official Lost In Vegas Facebook page here.