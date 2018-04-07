RUSH - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Spirit Of Radio": "A Shout Out To The Fucking Drummer!"
Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. The dynamic duo have become Rush fans over the last several months and the band has once again blown their minds. Check out their unbiased reaction to "Sprit Of Radio" below.
Lost In Vegas previously posted their unbiased reactions to the Rush classic "Working Man".