RUSH - Modern Drummer Festival 2020 To Honour Late Drummer NEIL PEART; Poster Released For GEDDY LEE's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass; Rush Chocolate Holiday Calendar Available

"Thank you to Modern Drummer for honouring Neil Peart on his upcoming birthday at their Modern Drummer Festival 2020," states a message from Rush.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit brain tumor research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Get your streaming link ticket here for the event on September 12.

In other Rush-related news, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass now has a deserving, big, beautiful poster (as pictured below). This is now available on its own or with the Luxe Book.

Meanwhile, Rush Backstage has many new things to usher in the changing seasons. New tees, new hoodies, and a chocolate holiday calendar! Better yet, there is free shipping on all qualifying orders. Check it out here.