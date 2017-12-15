RUSH - New Holiday Offers From GEDDY LEE And ALEX LIFESON

Rush frontman Geddy Lee has made a small number of bottles available for auction from his private cellar collection.

The bottles include a sticker declaring them "from the cellars of Geddy Lee" and feature the insignia made up for the wine club Geddy and bandmate Alex Lifeson formed while on the road during the R30 tour (original membership:2). The auction closes on Sunday December 17th at 9 PM, ET. Make your bid here.

* The wines in this auction will be available to ship early 2018, or Zachys will hold them for free until the end of March.

Meanwhile, Alex Lifeson is now a guest contributor to his pal Dave Bidini's local Toronto community arts paper, the West End Phoenix. Alex's short stories are illustrated by artist Casey McGlynn.

On offer are 100 signed first issue editions here with proceeds going to support the local West End Phoenix.