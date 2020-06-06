RUSH Pay Tribute To Presto / Roll The Bones Producer RUPERT HINE - "His Influence On Our Music And On Our Attitude Towards Enjoying Life Was Profound"

Legendary British producer Rupert Hine, who teamed up with Rush for the albums Presto (1989) and Roll The Bones (1991), has passed away at the age of 72.

Hine was a Board Director of The Ivors Academy, who confirmed the news via Twitter, stating, "We are so saddened to post that our Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away. Rupert played an integral part in shaping the organisation, and his passion, wisdom, inspiration and his immense kindness will be hugely missed."

Rush members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have posted the following tribute to Hine:

Engineer Stephen W. Tayler, who worked with Hine on the above-mentioned Rush albums, posted a tribute via Facebook, which reads: "So sorry to have to say goodbye to my dearest and oldest friend - and partner in crime - Rupert Hine. We shared so many wonderful journeys and adventures in the process of working with so many great artists and projects. It has been a true privilege to have been so close to this charming, kind and creative soul with the most wicked sense of humour."

In addition to Rush, Rupert Hine's production credits include titles from Saga, The Fixx, The Waterboys, Tina Turner, Howard Jones, Chris De Burgh, Thompson Twins, Stevie Nicks, Bob Geldof, and many more.

(Photo - RupertHine.com)