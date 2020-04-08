RUSH - Percussive Arts Society Pays Tribute To Late Drum Legend NEIL PEART; Video

Percussive Arts Society is paying tribute to late Rush drum legend, Neil Peart, with the April 2020 issue of their official journal, Percussive Notes.

Peart tragically passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma).

Normally exclusive to PAS Members, the new issue is available to everyone. No membership required. The issue includes the following:

* Remembering Neil Peart

* In Memoriam: Neil Peart

* Neil Peart in His Own Words: The Inspiration Behind Taking Center Stage

* Neil Peart in His Own Words: So Many Smiles at KoSA

* “La Villa Strangiato” transcription

* Dagomba Rhythms for Drum Set

* Comfort Sound® Drumming: Successfully adapting the traditional drum circle for hospitalized cancer patients and their caregivers

* The Lion’s Roar: Origins and Usage in Ensemble Literature

* Publishing Outside of PAS: Journals of Interest to the Scholarly Percussionist

* Rethinking the Rudiments: Evolutionary vs. systematic approaches

* Inside the Musical Mind of Marc Mellits

* Beyond Borders: Dave Samuels and the Caribbean Jazz Project

* 2019 PAS Composition Contest

For more information, and to get your issue, head here.

A tribute video, created by Hudson Music, can be seen below: