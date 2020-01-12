RUSH Producer TERRY BROWN Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART - "Thanks For Being Such A Huge Part Of My Life"
January 12, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Terry Brown, longtime producer for Rush, has paid tribute to drummer Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7th following a three year battle with brain cancer. Check it out below.
Brown engineered Rush's self-titled debut album in 1974 and produced Fly By Night (1975), Caress Of Steel (1975), 2112 (1976), A Farewell To Kings (1977), Hemispheres (1978), Permanent Waves (1980), Moving Pictures (1981) and Signals (1982).