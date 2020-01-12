RUSH Producer TERRY BROWN Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART - "Thanks For Being Such A Huge Part Of My Life"

Terry Brown, longtime producer for Rush, has paid tribute to drummer Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7th following a three year battle with brain cancer. Check it out below.

Brown engineered Rush's self-titled debut album in 1974 and produced Fly By Night (1975), Caress Of Steel (1975), 2112 (1976), A Farewell To Kings (1977), Hemispheres (1978), Permanent Waves (1980), Moving Pictures (1981) and Signals (1982).