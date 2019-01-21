RUSH - Rare Photos At Auction; Signed By Photographer MARK WEISS

In celbration of National Rush Day, which was held on Saturday, January 19th, Rock Scene Auctions are offering a chance to own rare photos, signed by photographer Mark Weiss. The auction is running for a limited time only. Head to this location, and use the coupon code: RUSHFAN.

Guesting on CTV's Your Morning to discuss Geddy Lee's Big beautiful Book Of Bass, out now, Rush frontman Geddy Lee commented on the possibility of working on new music for a new solo album, stating "I've sort of been ensconced in this thing (the book) for the last two and a half years, and now that that's done, after I finish my shameless promotion of it I'll start putting my mind to writing some music."

Check out the complete interview below: