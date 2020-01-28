RUSH – St. Catharines Council Moves To Rename Lakeside Park Pavilion After NEIL PEART

A motion to begin the process to rename the Lakeside Park Pavilion after legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart passed unanimously at St. Catharines city council, reports iHeartRadio.

The motion from Walter Sendzik has asked staff to prepare a report providing guidance about how to move forward with any future tributes.

"So there are members of our community, and I know there are two members here today, who are actively engaged in looking at a statue or sculpture in recognition of Neil Peart's work that would be placed at Lakeside Park, but it will have to come with a staff report. And that will come with this staff report as well."

In the wake of Neil Peart’s death, interest in Rush — the band that featured his virtuosic drumming and thought-provoking lyrics for more than 40 years — has surged, propelling their 1976 prog-rock masterpiece 2112 onto the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

From January 10 through January 16, the band sold 24,600 albums in the U.S., an increase of more than 1,000 percent compared with the previous week. The 2112 LP led the way, making it to Number 45 on the RS 200, moving 12,800 total album units last week. (The Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. by a combination of digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams.)

Overall, the band’s on-demand audio streams jumped 340 percent week on week, totaling more than 16 million from January 10th through January 16th. Synth-rock anthem “Tom Sawyer” led with 3.1 million, while FM staples “Limelight” and “The Spirit Of Radio” followed with 1.8 million and 1.6 million, respectively. The wildly technical instrumental “YYZ” pulled in just under 1.6 million streams last week. Song sales also jumped by a whopping 1,575 percent, with the band selling 28,000 track downloads.

Rush bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson posted the following message in the wake of flood of tributes honouring Neil Peart: