RUSH To Celebrate A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary With Record Store Day Exclusive “Cygnus X-1” Limited Edition 12” Single

March 30, 2017, 10 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities rush

RUSH To Celebrate A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary With Record Store Day Exclusive “Cygnus X-1” Limited Edition 12” Single

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Rush’s sixth studio album, A Farewell To Kings. To kick-start the celebration, on April 22nd, UMe/Anthem/ole will release a limited edition 12” single for “Cygnus X-1” as an exclusive for Record Store Day, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Featuring “Book I: The Voyage” and “Book II: Hemispheres”, this is the first time these tracks will be released as a single and the pressing will be limited to only 5,000 copies. “Cygnus X-1” is pressed on 180g vinyl and features brand new artwork by Hugh Syme, Rush’s longtime artwork and creative director.   

Side A:
“Cygnus X-1 – Book I: The Voyage”

Side B:
“Cygnus X-1 – Book II: Hemispheres”

Released in 1977, A Farewell To Kings is the studio follow-up to 2112 and is a continuation of Rush’s musical growth, as they continued to push traditional rock boundaries and explore new ground, both musically and lyrically. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, A Farewell To Kings was the band’s first US gold-selling album, receiving the certification within two months of its release, and was later certified platinum.  

Canadian bashers Varga recently issued this update: "In honour of Rush's album A Farewell To Kings celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, we wanted to pay tribute to our progressive rock heroes with our version of their epic masterpiece “Cygnus X-1”. Rush has always and will continue to be one of Varga's biggest musical influences. All Hail Geddy, Alex and Neil the mighty Rush! Cheers everyone and crank it up!"

Featured Audio

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

MIKE TRAMP - "Coming Home" (Mighty Music)

Featured Video

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

OBITUARY Shows You “Ten Thousand Ways To Die”

Latest Reviews