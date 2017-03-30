RUSH To Celebrate A Farewell To Kings 40th Anniversary With Record Store Day Exclusive “Cygnus X-1” Limited Edition 12” Single

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Rush’s sixth studio album, A Farewell To Kings. To kick-start the celebration, on April 22nd, UMe/Anthem/ole will release a limited edition 12” single for “Cygnus X-1” as an exclusive for Record Store Day, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Featuring “Book I: The Voyage” and “Book II: Hemispheres”, this is the first time these tracks will be released as a single and the pressing will be limited to only 5,000 copies. “Cygnus X-1” is pressed on 180g vinyl and features brand new artwork by Hugh Syme, Rush’s longtime artwork and creative director.

Side A:

“Cygnus X-1 – Book I: The Voyage”

Side B:

“Cygnus X-1 – Book II: Hemispheres”

Released in 1977, A Farewell To Kings is the studio follow-up to 2112 and is a continuation of Rush’s musical growth, as they continued to push traditional rock boundaries and explore new ground, both musically and lyrically. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, A Farewell To Kings was the band’s first US gold-selling album, receiving the certification within two months of its release, and was later certified platinum.

Canadian bashers Varga recently issued this update: "In honour of Rush's album A Farewell To Kings celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, we wanted to pay tribute to our progressive rock heroes with our version of their epic masterpiece “Cygnus X-1”. Rush has always and will continue to be one of Varga's biggest musical influences. All Hail Geddy, Alex and Neil the mighty Rush! Cheers everyone and crank it up!"

