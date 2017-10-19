RUSH To Release 40th Anniversary Edition Of A Farewell To Kings Album; “Closer To The Heart” 7” Announced For Record Store Day’s Black Friday Event

On December 1, Rush will release a lavish, new and expanded edition of the landmark album, A Farewell to Kings - the fifth studio album originally released in 1977, which introduced the radio hit "Closer To The Heart”, album tracks “A Farewell To Kings”, “Madrigal”, and “Cinderella Man”, as well as enduring fan favorites "Xanadu” and "Cygnus X-1”.

A Farewell To Kings - 40th Anniversary will be available to fans in four distinct configurations including Super Deluxe Edition, three-CD Deluxe Edition, four-LP Deluxe Edition, and the Deluxe Digital Edition. Additionally, on November 24th, UMe will release a 7" vinyl single for Record Store Day's annual Black Friday event, featuring the beloved A Farewell To Kings hit "Closer To The Heart," with a custom large-hole adapter and new artwork by Hugh Syme.

Pictured below is the Super Deluxe edition: