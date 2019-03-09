RUSH - Wandering The Face Of The Earth: The Official Touring History Book Due In October

On October 15th, 2019, Insight Editions is releasing Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth: The Official Touring History. The book includes a foreword from Primus’ Les Claypool, and an afterword by The Police’s Stewart Copeland. The 304 page hardcover is described as follows:

Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and Neil Peart performed together for the first time to an audience of 11,000 people in 1974. Forty years later, their last tour sold over 442,000 tickets. This is the story of everything in between. This is the story of Rush.

Fondly known as the Holy Triumvirate, Rush is one of the top bands to shine through rock-and-roll history. Wandering the Face of the Earth covers Rush’s storied touring career, from their humble beginnings as a Toronto-area bar band playing middle school gymnasiums to their rise as one of the world’s most sought-after live acts, selling out massive arenas around the globe. This book includes every setlist, every opening act, and every noteworthy moment meticulously researched and vetted by the band themselves. Along with spectacular, never-before-seen imagery, this is THE must-have tour compendium for Rush fans.