RUSSELL ALLEN And ANETTE OLZON Join Forces For New Project ALLEN/OLZON; Debut Album Due In 2020

Frontiers Music Srl has released a short teaser for their upcoming releases in 2020, including the new project Allen/Olzon, featuring vocalists Russell Allen (Symphony X, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) and Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish). Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson is also involved in the project.

Says Anette: "So this is my secret project I’ve hinted about. To make an album with such a great and versatile singer as Russell Allen is an honor for me, and to have Magnus Karlsson making the songs and playing is also an honor. Album out very soon and can’t wait for 2020."

Stay tuned for updates.