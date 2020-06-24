Russia's INNER MISSING Release Official Video For "Chasing The Wind" Featuring Sand Artist TATYANA PETROVSKAYA

Russian gothic doom metal band Inner Missing have released a new music video, "Chasing The Wind", which is taken from their seventh studio album, Ghostwriter.

Frontman Sigmund comments: "This video is a result of our first (but definitely not last) collaboration with an amazing sand artist Tatyana Petrovskaya. It’s a very unusual visualization with dreamy atmosphere, dark and hopeful at the same time. As soon as it will be possible to hit the stage, we’ll present a new setlist and a new video installation that will include sand art as well (and there, as usual, will be some exclusive videos shown during live shows only). Our new album, named Deluge, is being mixed at the moment and by now I can say that you’ll not be disappointed with its sound for sure."







Inner Missing was formed back in 2008 and since then they have released seven studio albums. Now all those albums are available for the first time in streaming platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, etc. via Finnish record label, Inverse Records. Eighth album, Deluge, is set to be released on a later date.

The band has shared stages with My Dying Bride, Katatonia, Saturnus and Throes of Dawn just to name a few and Inner Missing is highly recommended for the fans of aforementioned bands.

Tracklist:

"Winterdämmerung"

"The Loss"

"The Answer"

"Clowns"

"Lifers II"

"Chasing the Wind"

"Deadlock"

"Contemplation"

Line-up:

Sigmund - voice and guitars

Melaer - keyboards and bass



