Russia's KARTIKEYA Gearing Up To Release New EP Featuring DEVIN TOWNSEND And METALLICA Covers

Moscow-based epic death metal band Kartikeya have checked in with the following update:

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have some really important news for you all!

We had a big change in our line-up! From now on, Kartikeya is a project of only two members: Anton Mars and Roman Arsafes. We thought about it a lot and decided that this will be the best way to continue our musical journey in Kartikeya. We wish Sasha Miro, Misha Talanov and Alex Smirnov all the very best and we are really thankful for all the wonderful years we spent together as a band!

We're releasing a new EP, Emeralds, on July 30th. It will continue the tradition of Durga Puja and will have a new song (which will also later be on the album Marakat), as well as several interesting goodies! So if you want to support us, be sure to pre-order it via our Bandcamp."





Tracklist:

"Emeralds"

"Emeralds" (instrumental)

"Hyperdrive" (Devin Townsend cover)

"Uptown Funk" (Mark Ronson / Bruno Mars cover)

"Frantic" (Metallica cover)

Follow Kartikeya via Facebook here.