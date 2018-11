Prolific Russian metal group Second To Sun have released the official video for "We Are Not Alone", a song from the band's forthcoming album The Walk, due on November 25th.

Tracklisting:

“We Are Not Alone”

“Black Lines”

“Home”

“From Outer Space”

“The Train 1702”

“The Owls”

“New World Order”

“To Live”

“We Are Alone”

“The Train 1702” video:

For further details, visit Second To Sun on Facebook.