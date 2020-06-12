Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Covers METALLICA's "One" On Grand Piano (Video)

Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to learn plaing piano from the age of 3. In 2014, she graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Her latest cover is Metallica's "One", performed in its entirety on grand piano.

Check out her YouTube channel here. Gamazda's work is also available on Spotify.