Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Covers METALLICA's "One" On Grand Piano (Video)

June 12, 2020, an hour ago

news metallica gamazda heavy metal

Russian Pianist GAMAZDA Covers METALLICA's "One" On Grand Piano (Video)

Alexandra Kuznetsova, who goes by the artist name Gamazda, was born in Moscow in a family of musicians. She began to learn plaing piano from the age of 3. In 2014, she  graduated with honors from the Tchaikovsky Moscow Conservatory and is a laureate of all-Russian and international competitions. In 2019 she created her YouTube channel, Gamazda, where she performs her own adaptations of rock / metal hits.

Her latest cover is Metallica's "One", performed in its entirety on grand piano.

Check out her YouTube channel here. Gamazda's work is also available on Spotify.



Featured Audio

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

FÉLETH – “Arise” (Deadpop)

Latest Reviews