Russia’s SECOND TO SUN Announce The Walk Album

Prolific Russian metal group Second To Sun will release new album The Walk on November 25th. As merciless and brutal as the frosts of Siberia, The Walk is available for preorder digitally through all online retailers and streaming platforms, as well as on CD.

An official video for album track "The Train 1702" is available at this location. The band released the following statement concerning the song:

"This song is based on the urban legend of the North of Russia. It is about the freight train number 1702, which travels through the deep forests of Northern Europe. According to legend, during the journey, the crew meets an alien object that first surrounds the train, and then picks up the train and moves it with a giant speed. The song describes what is happening and the emotional feeling of the crew, including visual and sound design tools (the average tempo of the composition, like the train, guitar parts emphasize what the song is about, there are original sounds of the train). Musically, the song is inspired by American groove metal and Scandinavian black metal."

Tracklisting:

“We Are Not Alone”

“Black Lines”

“Home”

“From Outer Space”

“The Train 1702”

“The Owls”

“New World Order”

“To Live”

“We Are Alone”

“The Train 1702” video: