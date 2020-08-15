RYAN ROXIE And TODD KERNS To Interview Each Other Live Next Week

Better united then divided. On Tuesday, August 18th at 9am PST / 12pm EST, Ryan Roxie's In the Trenches' Podcast teams up with Todd Kerns' YouTube Podcast to bring you a 'Duo-Podcast' that will be aired on all of Roxie's and Kerns' social-media platforms. This is one collaboration you don't want to miss.

Todd Kerns's official YouTube channel can be found here, and Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel can be viewed at this location.

"Ryan might be the longest running member of the Alice Cooper band," says Todd. "Great talent. Great dude!" Roxie has also played with Gilby Clake and Slash's Snakepit.

Kerns, perhaps best known for playing bass in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, has also performed with Toque, Original Sin, Static In Stereo, and The Age Of Electric.