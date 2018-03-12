RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN Talks DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT Hiatus - "Devin Might Put It On Ice For Two Years, He Might Not Ever Do It Again; We Don't Know"

Drummer Ryan van Poederooyen is featured on the latest episode of the MetalBreak podcast. He talks about the end of the Devin Townsend Project, how he got into music, how he stays the most upbeat man in metal today, and what the future holds for a man suddenly free to roam. The interview begins at the 5:25 mark.

It was recently announced that Devin Townsend has decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. Drummer Ryan van Poederooyen recently posted the following message to the fans:

"Hey guys, so, as you read this morning, Devin Townsend announced that he's going to take a break from the DTP for a while. He has 4 other projects he wants to do and that's where his heart currently is. I commend him on that and wish him the very best! As for me, it's on to new beginnings. I've enjoyed playing with Devin for over 15 years in the DTB and DTP, but like Devin, starting a new musical chapter in my life is an exciting opportunity for me. Brian 'Beav' Waddell, Dave Young Music and Mike St-Jean Music are great musicians and available now as well. It was a pleasure playing with them, and I'm sure I'll jam with them often outside of the DTP! They're great people and friends."

Since that message, released in February, Ryan has launched his own band with some familiar faces as part of the line-up.

"Alright, first band member announcement, Mr. Brian Waddell (DTP bass player) is one of the guitar players! Yes, Beav is giving the bass a break and switching back to his native instrument, which is guitar, in this new band. This is not Evenlight or Terror Syndrome. This is something completely new, heavy and filled with killer musicians. Beav and I started writing some pretty heavy tunes together back in 2015. We always wrote well together. Now lots of those tunes among new ones we're writing with the other members will be coming out soon as this newly formed band. We had a vision and now that vision is a reality.

I would like to announce our bass player, Mr. Byron Stroud of Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory and Zimmers Hole acclaim. Here's the story of how the big 'B' got involved with the band...

Beav, Byron and I were jamming Evenlight material (Beav's 'rock' music) in January 2018 and then one day, Brian and I decided to show Byron the heavier stuff that we wrote together. He loved it and we decided to move forward with the heavier stuff with Byron on bass. We're all metal guys and loved the direction of the music. Beav and I are stoked to have him in the band, not only for his bass playing but for his friendship, experience in the industry and just being a bad ass musician/person overall!

I'm pretty sure a lot of you are excited knowing Byron is in the band as well. I saw a ton of people bring Byron's name up in the comments, suggesting him as the bass player. It made complete sense to build a band with him on bass. Another bonus was he's local to Vancouver which makes it easy to write and jam."

Stay tuned for more band member announcements this week....