S.O.D. - Sargent D Action Figure Coming Soon

Stormtroopers Of Death - also known as S.O.D. - featuring Anthrax members Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Brutal Truth alumni Dan Lilker, and M.O.D.'s Billy Milano - are about to have their mascot, Sargent D, immortalized as an eight-inch action figure, courtesy of Neca Toys.

Set to hit shelves in December, Sargent D is fashioned after his appearance on the album cover of S.O.D.'s iconic, satirical 1985 release, Speak English Or Die. He comes with a removable helmet and rifle.

Neca previously released a Scott Ian action figure, which can be seen below, alongside Sargent D.

For further details, visit NecaOnline.com.