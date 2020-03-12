S-TOOL Featuring Former SENTENCED Frontman VILLE LAIHIALA To Release Exitus Album In April; "St. Bastard" Single Streaming

S-Tool, featuring Ville Laihiala (best known for his work with Finnish metal elite acts such Sentenced and Poisonblack), will release their new album, Exitus, on April 4 via Playground Music. The band's lineup also includes guitarist Sami Leppikangas, bassist Kimmo Hiltunen (Lullacry) and drummer Aksu Hanttu (Entwine).

The first single from the album, "St. Bastard", was released earlier this month. Listen on streaming services, or via the YouTube clip below.

You can now pre-order the new album on CD/Vinyl/Cassette from the official S-Tool webshop at Backstage Rock Shop or Levykauppa Äx (both deliver worldwide).

"St. Bastard":

(Photo - Jani Mahkonen)