S-TOOL Featuring Former SENTENCED, LULLACRY, ENTWINE Members Issue New Album Today; Live Stream Release Party Set For July

S-Tool, featuring Ville Laihiala (best known for his work with Finnish metal elite acts such Sentenced and Poisonblack), have released their new album, Exitus, today (May 15th) via Playground Music.

“The album serves-up nihilism; as evidenced by the album’s title; Exitus. Exit. Departure. Death,” comments Laihiala.

S-Tool got a convincing start to their career with their debut album Tolerance 0, released in 2017. Tolerance 0 received a fine reception in Finland, and the hit ‘Hammering’ was a constant on the radio airwaves. In addition to Finland, the album was also released in Europe and Japan, where the record went to the top of the digital charts.

As well as featuring Ville Laihiala, S-Tool also include Sami Leppikangas and bassist Kimmo Hiltunen from the band Lullacry and drummer Aksu Hanttu, known from his own metal band Entwine. The band's name comes from an abbreviation of the heavy construction drill ‘Severing Tool’.

S-Tool will be celebrating their new album in the form of a live stream record release concert on Friday, July 31st.

The gig is to be streamed from Helsinki Culture House with tickets for the live event now on sale at Ticketmaster. After the gig, S-Tool band members will also be available for a meet and greet chat.

Tickets can be purchased here.

"F.O.S. (Gutting The Pig)" single:

"St. Bastard":

(Photo - Jani Mahkonen)