S-TOOL Featuring Former SENTENCED / POISONBLACK Frontman VILLE LAIHIALA Release New Song “Hammering”
June 16, 2017, an hour ago
Ville Laihiala, best known for his work with Finnish metal elite acts such Sentenced and Poisonblack, has released a new song, "Hammering”, with his new project, S-Tool. "Hammering" is the third breeze of the upcoming album, which is being recorded at the moment and is to be released this fall via Playground Music Scandinavia.
Listen ”Hammering” on Spotify at this location.
S-Tool was formed in 2015 and has released two singles that attracted quite an interest in the rock and metal world and radio stations. Compared to Laihiala's previous projects, S-Tool is more straight-forward and more metal, but you can surely recognize Laihiala's signature writing style, by bringing the melodies in metal.
The band consists of Ville Laihiala, guitarist Sami Leppikangas and bass player Kimmo Hiltunen (Lullacry), and drummer Aksu Hanttu (Entwine).
"The song kinda reflects how this modern world is affecting us and leading us towards destruction; it's very honest, like the 'voice of human's conscience’”, says Ville.
Live dates:
June
23 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock
July
1 - Puolanka, Finland - Lankafest
14 - Joensuu, Finland - Ilosaarirock
22 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock
August
4 - Kotka, Finland - Dark River Festival
September
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Virgin Oil Co.