S U R V I V E Release Free Bundle; Announce Festival Appearances
January 10, 2017, 27 minutes ago
Texas experimental synth quartet S U R V I V E have released a free download bundle in collaboration with BitTorrent. The bundle contains a music video and track from their critically acclaimed new full-length RR7349, a track from their 2012 full-length HD009 and a previously unreleased live set from 2011. The bundle can be downloaded for free at this location.
Additionally, S U R V I V E have announced an additional run of festival appearances including Coachella (US), Panorama (US), Primavera (ES) and Field Day (UK). The group will kick off their headlining European Tour in Paris on February 16th. A complete itinerary is available below.
S U R V I V E recently premiered a new music video for “Copter” off their recently released Relapse debut RR7349:
Tour dates:
February
16 - Paris, France - Babadoum
17 - France - Generiq Festival
19 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
20 - Glasgow, UK - The Art School
21 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
22 - London, UK - Village Underground
24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet
25 - Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain
April
15 – Indio, CA – Coachella
22 – Indio, CA – Coachella
May
31 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
June
3 – London, UK – Field Day
July
29 – New York, NY - Panorama
