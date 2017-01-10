S U R V I V E Release Free Bundle; Announce Festival Appearances

Texas experimental synth quartet S U R V I V E have released a free download bundle in collaboration with BitTorrent. The bundle contains a music video and track from their critically acclaimed new full-length RR7349, a track from their 2012 full-length HD009 and a previously unreleased live set from 2011. The bundle can be downloaded for free at this location.

Additionally, S U R V I V E have announced an additional run of festival appearances including Coachella (US), Panorama (US), Primavera (ES) and Field Day (UK). The group will kick off their headlining European Tour in Paris on February 16th. A complete itinerary is available below.

S U R V I V E recently premiered a new music video for “Copter” off their recently released Relapse debut RR7349:

Tour dates:

February

16 - Paris, France - Babadoum

17 - France - Generiq Festival

19 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

20 - Glasgow, UK - The Art School

21 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

22 - London, UK - Village Underground

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Bitterzoet

25 - Berlin, Germany - Kantine am Berghain

April

15 – Indio, CA – Coachella

22 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May

31 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

June

3 – London, UK – Field Day

July

29 – New York, NY - Panorama



(Photo - Dylan O'Connor 2016)