S91 Reveal “Godfrey Of Bouillon” Video

Christian power/prog metal band S91 has released the new video "Godfrey Of Bouillon" featuring singer Egidio Casati from Boarders. The song is taken from the latest album Along The Sacred Path, released by Rockshots Records in spring 2019.

Along The Sacred Path album traces the history of Christianity through the life of some key figures. One of them is Godfrey Of Bouillon, first ruler of the first Crusader State. He is also the main character of Torquato Tasso's "Gerusalemme liberata", a poetic character of extraordinarily evocative force. Moved by sincere faith, he is a humble hero who refuses the title of King.

"Saint Patrick" video:

S91 are:

Maria "Marì" Londino: lead vocals

Francesco "Franz" Romeggini: guitars, lead/backing vocals

Giacomo "Jack" Manfredi: bass

Francesco "Frank" Londino: keyboards

Giacomo "Giachi" Mezzetti: drums and percussions, lead/backing vocals