SAATE - "Once Again" Music Video Streaming
August 31, 2018, 43 minutes ago
Saate has released their new single “Once Again” via Rockshots Records. Buy the single here, and watch a video for the song below.
Named after a glacier in Nunavut, Canada, Saate is a new sensational heavy metal band from Sweden featuring Stefan Rådlund and Robert Ahlenius from power/prog metal band Binary Creed along with vocalist Rickard Thelin from fellow Swedish band Summoned Tied.
Saate is:
Rickard Thelin (Vocals)
Stefan Rådlund (Guitar)
Robert Ahlenius (Bass)
Molgan (Drums)