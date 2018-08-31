SAATE - "Once Again" Music Video Streaming

Saate has released their new single “Once Again” via Rockshots Records. Buy the single here, and watch a video for the song below.

Named after a glacier in Nunavut, Canada, Saate is a new sensational heavy metal band from Sweden featuring Stefan Rådlund and Robert Ahlenius from power/prog metal band Binary Creed along with vocalist Rickard Thelin from fellow Swedish band Summoned Tied.

Saate is:

Rickard Thelin (Vocals)

Stefan Rådlund (Guitar)

Robert Ahlenius (Bass)

Molgan (Drums)