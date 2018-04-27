SAATE Premiere Debut Video “The Conjuring”

Named after a glacier in Nunavut, Canada, Saate is a new sensational heavy metal band from Sweden featuring Stefan Rådlund (guitars) and Robert Ahlenius (bass) from power/prog metal band Binary Creed along with vocalist Rickard Thelin from fellow Swedish band Summoned Tide.





Their sound is heavy, fresh and modern with a traditional metal feeling. They offer different sonic moods for the listener to explore an impressive epic, heavy and melodic journey, which is what caught the attention of Rockshots Records's A&R department and got them signed to the label’s roster. Check out the video for the band’s debut track “The Conjuring”:

Saate is:

Rickard Thelin (Vocals)

Stefan Rådlund (Guitar)

Robert Ahlenius (Bass)

Molgan (Drums)